AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Teacher in classroom
Up to $93.2 million will go towards scholarships to support Victorian teaching students in 2024-25. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Teaching degrees offered for free to battle shortage

Kaitlyn Offer and Rachael Ward
September 12, 2023

Studying to become a high school teacher in Victoria will be free as the government tries to stem workforce shortages.

Up to $93.2 million will go towards scholarships to support teaching students throughout 2024 and 2025, with the final payments made if they work in state-run schools for two years after they graduate.

The program is similar to one running for nursing students that started in 2023.

It is for permanent residents and Australian citizens who live and are studying in Victoria and for secondary school qualified teachers, where shortages are most acute, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“This is a practical way in which we can make a teaching degree and teaching in state schools an even more attractive job – but more than a job, a career a calling, a mission in your life,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The government expects about 4000 graduates each year will take up the program.

The total scholarship for students will match the fees charged by the Australian government for commonwealth supported places – $18,000 for a four-year undergraduate program or $9000 for two years of postgraduate study.

A similar program exists in NSW, where secondary and specialist teaching students are eligible for up to $7500 a year at university and $6000 after being appointed to a government-run school.

The Victorian announcement was part of a wider $229.8 million package to grow school workforces.

Other aspects include $95.7 million to expand a retention program that helps developing graduate teachers in government schools with extra preparation time, mentoring and other professional support.

There is also $27 million to continue an incentives program of up to $50,000 to teachers from Victoria, interstate and overseas to take up rural, remote and otherwise hard-to-staff positions in government schools.

The Australian Education Union says there is almost 1400 teaching vacancies in Victorian government schools and more than 600 vacancies for other staff including support workers, librarians and administrators.

The union’s Victorian branch deputy president Justin Mullaly said it was a step in the right direction but doubled down on calls to give existing teachers, education support staff and principals retention payments to keep them in the profession.

“Right now, school staff are stretched covering gaps because of teacher shortages, they are going above and beyond to ensure students have access to the learning programs they need,” Mr Mullaly said.

“This effort is taking a toll causing too many to become burnt out, take extended leave, or leave the profession altogether.”

Victorian opposition leader John Pesutto described the package as a bandaid solution to a crisis and said the money wouldn’t go far enough.

He said it was a missed opportunity to address wider issues as the announcement did not include incentives for primary school teachers.

“More needs to be done. It’s clear that there are system wide issues in our education system and this is a very small amount,” Mr Pesutto said.

The funding announced on Tuesday was not part of May’s state budget.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.