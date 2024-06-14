AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Independent member for North Sydney Kylea Tink.
The seat of North Sydney held by 'teal' independent Kylea Tink could be abolished. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘Teal’-held North Sydney seat flagged for scrap heap

Dominic Giannini June 14, 2024

The seat of North Sydney could be abolished by the next federal election under a draft proposal by the Australian Electoral Commission. 

It is surrounded by the Labor-held seats of Reid and Bennelong, the Liberal-held Bradfield and the independent-held Warringah.

North Sydney is held by ‘teal’ independent Kylea Tink, who unseated progressive Liberal Trent Zimmerman at the last election after the incumbent experienced an almost 14 per cent swing against his primary vote.

It was the first time the seat had been won by an independent since the 1993 election, and had been won by the Liberals since then.

The flagged change follows the proposed abolishing of the inner-Melbourne seat of Higgins and the creation of a new electorate in Perth, called Bullwinkel.

The redistribution committee has proposed changing the boundaries of 39 electorates.

The proposed redistributions will affect more than 710,000 voters who will change electorates.

Objections to the draft redistribution can be lodged until July 12.

