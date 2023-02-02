AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Monique Ryan (file image)
Monique Ryan is accused of breaching national employment standards and workplace agreements. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Teal MP’s chief of staff asks court to prevent sacking

Emily Woods February 3, 2023

Political staffer Sally Rugg will ask a court to intervene and prevent her from being sacked as she launches legal action against a federal Teal MP and the Commonwealth.

The Federal Court is set on Friday to decide whether to stop Monique Ryan and the Commonwealth of Australia from terminating Ms Rugg’s job as chief of staff to the Teal MP, after she launched an unfair dismissal claim.

Dr Ryan hired Ms Rugg, the former head of Change.org, last year following the doctor’s successful challenge to then-treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s seat of Kooyong in the May 2022 federal election.

Ms Rugg has alleged Dr Ryan and the Commonwealth breached national employment standards and workplace agreements for political staffers by sacking her for refusing to work unreasonable hours.

She has claimed the Commonwealth injured her in her employment by engaging “in hostile conduct in the workplace” and has named Dr Ryan as a “principal actor” in the suit.

Ms Rugg is seeking compensation and pecuniary penalties be paid to her by Dr Ryan and the Commonwealth.

Justice Debra Mortimer will decide whether to grant an interim injunction stopping both parties from “terminating or allowing termination” of Ms Rugg’s employment until further order or until the legal action is resolved, according to court documents. 

The interlocutory hearing will take place at the court in Melbourne from 10.15am on Friday. 

