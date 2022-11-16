AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vote being cast (file image)
Three Victorian candidates will go to court to have a ban on their how to vote cards overturned. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Teals take Vic vote card fight to tribunal

Rachael Ward November 17, 2022

A dispute between teal candidates and the Victorian Electoral Commission over how-to-vote cards will head to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Lawyers for Independent candidate for Kew Sophie Torney, Hawthorn hopeful Melissa Lowe and Mornington candidate Kate Lardner will make their case on Thursday morning.

The VEC has rejected the trio’s preferred how-to-vote cards, which include a message to ‘vote 1’ for themselves and then an instruction to number all other candidates.

The issue, according to the VEC, lies with the cards showing an image of a ballot which includes blank boxes next to other people’s names.

It said the material must not include visuals of blank boxes, ticks or crosses next to candidate names over fears it could influence a voter to submit an informal ballot.

Ms Lowe, Ms Torney and teal Independent candidate for Brighton Felicity Frederico have received cease and desist letters from the VEC requesting they stop using their existing how to vote cards at early polling booths.

Ms Lowe said the letter forced her to print new material and described the approach as “heavy handed”.

