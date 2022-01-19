AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A woman uses her mobile phone.
Global tech giants will front a committee examining how to make social media safer for Australians. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • internet

Tech giants face online safety inquiry

Maeve Bannister January 20, 2022

Some of the world’s biggest tech companies will have their say on proposed laws that would hold them accountable for online harassment and abuse on their platforms. 

The proposed laws would force social media platforms to take down offending posts and, in some circumstances, unveil the identity of anonymous posters. 

On Thursday representatives from Google, TikTok and Meta – the company that owns Facebook and Instagram – will appear in front of the committee investigating how to make social media safer for Australians. 

In its submission, Google Australia’s representative Samantha Yorke said the company had not waited for regulation to act in tackling illegal or harmful content on its platforms, which include YouTube.

“Our approach to information quality and content moderation aims to strike a balance between ensuring that people have access to the information they need, while also doing our best to protect against harmful content online,” she said. 

The submissions from Meta and TikTok outline a number of policy measures designed to prevent abuse on the platforms.

Meta says it has cut the prevalence of hate-speech content by more than half within the past year and is proactively detecting more than 99 per cent of seriously harmful content.

TikTok says between April and June 2021 more than 81 million videos were taken off the platform for violating its guidelines.

Of those videos, TikTok says it identified and removed 93 per cent within 24 hours of posting, 94.1 per cent before a user reported them, and 87.5 per cent with zero views.

But on Tuesday criminologist Michael Salter told the committee more transparency was needed from tech giants when it comes to reporting harassment and child abuse on their platforms.

“Far too often what we’re provided from social media company reports on these issues … is statistics that are most friendly to them,” he said. 

Dr Salter said social media companies needed to accept they have a duty of care for their users. 

“Having basic safety expectations built into platforms from the get-go is not too much to expect from an online service provider,” he said. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.