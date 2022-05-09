AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says the "bells are tolling" for the Morrison government. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • national elections

Technology passport pledge

Tess Ikonomou May 10, 2022

A new technology skills passport which will store information about a worker’s experience and education in a bid to help employers get them into work will be created under a re-elected Morrison government. 

The Coalition will on Tuesday announce $5 million to create the scheme in an election pledge. 

Employment Minister Stuart Robert said the government would partner with the Australian Technology Network of Universities to fast-track its rollout. 

“Critically, the new and innovative partnership aligns with work already underway to achieve the longer-term vision of creating an integrated tertiary system – providing a single point of entry for Australians to ‘rack and stack’ credentials across the university and VET sectors,” he said. 

“Where there are skills gaps to fill, we want Australians to have the first crack at getting that opportunity and our skills passport approach will enable rapid upskilling and reskilling.

“These investments will mean more skilled workers, lower unemployment, and a stronger future not just for apprentices and trainees, but for Australia.”

As voting opened early on Monday, photos posted on social media showed long queues at pre-polling stations. 

The Australian Electoral Commission will on Tuesday publish figures about the first day of voting.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the “bells are tolling” for the Morrison government. 

“It says it all that the Morrison Government have had a phone hook-up with members of their caucus, telling people to not vote early,” he said.  

“We want people to participate in our democracy and to vote whenever is convenient, and to vote for a better future.”

