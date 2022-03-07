AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Sydney Roosters captain James Tedesco
Captain James Tedesco believes the Sydney Roosters can contend in 2022 if they can remain healthy. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Tedesco’s warning to Roosters’ NRL rivals

Darren Walton March 7, 2022

It’s a frightening prospect that will send chills through opposition camps before Thursday night’s NRL season start.

As if the Sydney Roosters weren’t already looming as benchmarks once again with a raft of big guns finally back to full health, now superstar skipper James Tedesco has declared himself feeling better than ever before.

The lightning No.1 underwent stem cell surgery on his left knee during the off-season, when doctors mixed fat and blood and injected it to strengthen his leg.

Now Tedesco feels like he’s running on two fit legs for the first time in years.

“I’ve been hurting after games and just getting through,” the Roosters and NSW State of Origin captain said.

“The rehab we’ve been doing and the program I’ve had during this pre-season has been really good.

“I feel stronger than ever and the body feels really good as well.

“It’s a great start to the season.”

Look out if the 2019 Dally M Medallist can reprise — or eclipse — his career-best form this season.

“A fully fit James Tedesco is a dangerous one,” Roosters recruit Kevin Naiqama said on Monday.

After their annus horribilis last year, when repeated concussions forced co-captains Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend into premature retirement and other key figures dropped like flies, the Roosters shape as powerhouses once more.

Playmaker Luke Keary and Queensland Origin forward Lindsay Collins both return after missing most of 2021 with ACL tears, while injuries and suspension consigned Victor Radley and Sam Verrills to bit-part roles.

“The experience we can take away from last season and adding some of those really key guys back in Keary and Lindsay Collins will be a massive lift for us,” Roosters and Blues back-rower Angus Crichton said.

In a huge boost, Crichton, himself fully fit after off-season elbow surgery, said he’d be betting on Keary to be lining up in round one against Newcastle on Saturday.

“We just need to get the team healthy and we’ll be right,” Tedesco said.

“But it takes a bit more than that. We’ve showed that during pre-season.

“We’ve worked really hard. There have been no complaints, no excuses.

“A lot of our young guys from last year got that experience out there. They’re even more ready for first grade.

“We have a lot of healthy guys coming back, as well.

“It’s definitely a big positive for us going into the start of the year.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.