Garang Kuol in action for the A-League All Stars.
Garang Kuol's cameo against Barcelona caught attention around the football world. Image by Brett Hemmings/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Teenager Kuol buzzing about World Cup

Steve Larkin November 9, 2022

Garang Kuol says he is “buzzing” at the prospect of becoming the youngest Socceroo to play at a World Cup.

“I can’t wait to play,” the 18-year-old Kuol told reporters on Wednesday.

“It’s just excitement.”

Australia’s current youngest World Cup player is Daniel Arzani, who was 19 years old when he took to the field against France at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

But Kuol is certain to feature at this year’s tournament in Qatar, being hailed by coach Graham Arnold as a game-breaker.

“An 18-year-old kid who has come out of nowhere and is on a new journey in life,” Arnold said of Kuol.

“We have seen these type of things happen many times before at World Cups and massive games, where players who are unknown come out and shock the whole of the country.

“He fits into the Socceroos family so well and is really a player that has absolutely zero fear – he just goes out and he wants to entertain.

“When we talk about an impact player, a player who can do something different for us, someone who can have a one v one individual action that can change a moment of a game; Garang Kuol is that one.”

Kuol was born in Egypt to Sudanese parents who, a dozen years ago, moved to Australia as refugees.

They settled in Shepparton in northern Victoria where Kuol’s older brother Alou dominated for the Goulburn Valley Suns in the semi-professional National Premier Leagues Victoria 2.

Alou trialled at A-League Men’s clubs Melbourne Victory and Western United but was overlooked.

Central Coast coach Nick Montgomery, then in charge of the Mariners’ youth program, got wind of Alou’s talents and signed him – he scored six times in the initial nine games of the 2020/21 A-League season.

All the time, Alou kept telling the Mariners, “My younger brother is better than me”. They listened.

In January last year, Garang signed with the club’s academy, while in April older sibling Alou inked a five-year deal with German Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart.

Garang made his senior debut in an Australia Cup game in December 2021 – and scored seven minutes after coming off the bench.

In April this year, the teenager made his ALM debut – and scored five minutes after leaving the bench, the first of four goals in his initial seven ALM games.

When global powerhouse Barcelona came to Australia for a friendly against an A-League All Stars side in May, Kuol’s sizzling cameo caught the eye of clubs worldwide.

Offers came from Germany, Italy and England, with Kuol settling on a move to Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

He will head to Europe in January, with the move announced just days after Kuol became the youngest Socceroos debutant since 17-year-old Harry Kewell in 1996.

