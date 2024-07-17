AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Telstra signage in Melbourne (file)
Telstra's non-compliance with identification requirements put consumers at risk of real harm. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • telecommunication service

Telstra fined $1.5 million after customers put at risk

Kat Wong July 17, 2024

Telstra has been slapped with a $1.5 million penalty for putting customers at risk of being scammed and falling victim to fraud.

Telcos are required to protect customers by verifying identities through multi-factor ID authentication before allowing them to proceed with transactions that could compromise their accounts, like password resets or requests for a replacement SIM card.

However, the communications watchdog found Telstra failed to require ID authentication for more than 168,000 high-risk customer interactions between August 2022 and April 2023.

More than 7000 interactions included customers in vulnerable circumstances.

The non-compliance put consumers at risk of real harm as mobile fraud victims lose $28,000 on average, Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) member Samantha Yorke said.

SIM-swap scams – where bad actors take control of a person’s number and use it to steal money from the original SIM owner – can be particularly devastating as victims can lose personal information and, in the worst case scenario, their life savings.

“While there is no direct evidence anyone suffered losses because of these breaches, customers need to be able to trust that their telcos are protecting their accounts from fraud,” Ms Yorke said.

“It is unacceptable that Telstra did not have proper systems in place when the rules came into force.”

Telstra has committed to having an independent consultant review its compliance with customer ID rules and make improvements where needed.

According to a Telstra spokesman, the non-compliance occurred when updates to 2022 security obligations meant the telco had to design and deploy multi-factor authentication processes across all channels, while maintaining its ability to service customer requests.

“We needed to take the time to get the implementation right for our customers, and while we made the changes as quickly as possible, we were not able to meet the initial commencement date for some aspects of the new rules,” it said in a statement.

“We kept the ACMA informed, took measures to minimise the risk to customers and the ACMA investigation did not uncover any evidence of losses throughout our phased implementation.

“We have a strong track record in investing to keep our customers’ data and transactions safe and secure, and the delay was largely due to the care we took to ensure there were no poor outcomes for our customers through the changes.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.