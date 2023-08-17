AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Telstra
Telstra says its total dividend for 2022/23 is up three per cent on the previous year. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • telecommunication service

Telstra gets mobile and calls in full-year $2.1b profit

Derek Rose August 17, 2023

Telstra says its full-year profit has risen 13.1 per cent to $2.1 billion thanks to strong performance from its mobile and consumer businesses, while aspects of its fixed-line enterprise have experienced headwinds.

The company’s total income rose 5.4 per cent to $23.2 billion in the 12 months to June 30, with underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation up 9.6 per cent to $8 billion.

Telstra declared a fully-franked final dividend of 8.5 cents per share, bringing total dividends for the year to 17c, a three per cent increase from 2021/22.

Chief executive Vicki Brady said Telstra’s T25 strategy, first announced in 2021, was on pace to deliver most of its objectives. 

“In a few months’ time we will hit the halfway point in delivering our strategy and the response from customers tells me we are absolutely on the right track,” she said.

A survey used to gauge customer satisfaction is on some metrics at historic highs, while customer complaints dropped to a record low, Ms Brady said.

But chief financial officer Michael Ackland said issues around the NBN and a protracted special undertaking process had led to delays in Telstra’s commercial execution.

“We will continue to take action to ensure we have a sustainable reseller business,” he said.

“However, our ambition of mid-teens margin is unlikely to be met by FY25.”

Telstra will stop accepting new customers for its retail electricity business and focus instead on accelerating digitisation and moving consumers and small businesses off legacy systems.

EToro market analyst Josh Gilbert said it was an overall successful year for the telco giant, with Ms Brady doing a “stellar” job implementing the T25 strategy plan since she became CEO on September 1.

“This solid result comes despite inflation driving costs higher, with the price of labour increasing in the full year,” he said.

“It certainly won’t all be one way for Telstra in FY24, largely due to rising costs keeping a cap on margins and increasing competition.

“Nevertheless, today’s results will please shareholders and the company’s forecast indicates a promising path ahead, with further profit growth on the cards.”

At 10.40 am AEST, Telstra shares were down 3.2 per cent to $4.115, on another day of sharp declines for the market.

