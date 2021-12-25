AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denis Shapovalov
Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov says he's tested COVID-19 positive after arrival in Sydney. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • tennis

Tennis star COVID positive in Sydney

AAP December 26, 2021

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney.

The 22-year-old is one of the first overseas players to arrive in Australia and is part of Canada’s team for the ATP Cup in Sydney from January 1-9, ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne starting on January 17.

Former world No.10 Shapovalov played last week at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he beat 20-times major winner Rafa Nadal in the third-place playoff match.

Nadal, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur all tested positive for the virus after playing the tournament.

Shapovalov said he is experiencing minor symptoms.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID,” Shapovalov tweeted.

“I am following all protocols including isolation and letting the people who I’ve been in contact with know.

“Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court when it safe to do so.”

All players have to return negative tests 72 hours before flying to Australia.

They also have to undergo testing upon landing in Australia and, while waiting for the test results, have to remain in isolation.

Meanwhile, Serbian daily Blic is reporting that world No.1 Novak Djokovic will not travel to Sydney for ATP Cup.

Djokovic was named in Serbia’s team for the ATP Cup, although the 34-year-old has yet to commit to the Australian Open following the COVID-19 vaccination mandate agreed by Tennis Australia and the Victorian Department of Health.

Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated, citing privacy concerns.

Serbia have been drawn in Group A – along with Norway, Chile and Spain.

Canada are in Group C with Germany, Britain and the United States.

– with Reuters 

