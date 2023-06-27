Tennis won’t be divided by Saudi interest: Tiley

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley will keep a wary eye on Saudi Arabia’s increased investment in tennis but is confident the sport won’t be divided like golf.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi recently confirmed “positive” discussions had taken place with potential investors, including the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

The Next Gen tournament, featuring the top eight men’s players aged 21 and under, is due to move from Milan to Saudi Arabia for the next five years under a new deal.

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz told reporters after his win at the Queen’s Club on Sunday he had “no doubts” he would be playing in tournaments in Saudi Arabia at some point.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, who has barely been sighted on tour since injuring his knee in a lucrative Saudi exhibition event last December, has welcomed the interest.

“Finally,” Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

“They see the value.

“We are going to get paid what we deserve to get paid. Sign me up.”

Tiley is confident the fact the Saudis are negotiating directly with the ATP reduces the likelihood of a polarising breakaway group like LIV Golf.

“What’s different to what we’re seeing (in other sports) is this is an investment in the current structure of the game and not an investment in an alternative option,” Tiley told reporters on Tuesday.

“But like everything in the world, there’s lots of changes always going on.

“So you’ve got to watch what’s going on and stay close to it.

“But, ultimately, that’s a decision for the men’s and the women’s tour.”

Complicating matters is that tennis has seven different governing bodies: the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the US Open, the ITF, ATP and WTA.

“We work closely together, constantly work closely together in the best interest of the sport,” Tiley said.

“I think they can do a lot better – those seven governing bodies – about doing a lot more work together but we’re on that track of at least having those conversations where a few years ago that was not taking place.

“So you’ve always got to look out for disruptions.

“The sport of tennis is in a healthy place right now because there is that conversation, probably unlike in other sports where there was not that conversation – and the four slams are very influential in the decision making

“And as majors, I think that’s an important position to keep hold of.”

Tiley is confident the slams, which sit independently, are well-placed to maintain their strong position amid investment elsewhere.

“We are working closely together on a number of different fronts and the contribution we make to the tour is significant,” he said.

“In fact, if you bring the value of the four grand slams together, it represents over 60 per cent of the entire tour, which is different to golf and different to other sports.”

Tiley wouldn’t be drawn on the moral concerns over hosting tournaments in Saudi Arabia – stressing that was a decision for the ATP and WTA.