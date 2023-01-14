The daily grind causing dental dilemas

It’s a condition that can change the shape of your face and may require Botox to correct, and as many as nine out of ten Australians will experience it in their lifetime.

But the chances are they won’t even know they suffer from bruxism until the damage is done.

The seemingly innocuous habit of teeth grinding or jaw clenching is linked to multiple issues – misaligned teeth, airway issues, jaw troubles, sleep problems, hormonal changes, allergies, or stress and anxiety – as well as certain medications.

At its worst, sleeping sufferers will grind their teeth with up to eight times the force usually exerted while chewing food.

As it is an unconscious habit, they are unlikely to even realise they’re doing it until they crack a tooth or are told by a partner whose sleep is interrupted by grinding noises.

It can cause debilitating issues at various stages of life – from infancy, through puberty and menopause and beyond, says Perth dental specialist Dr Adrian Kat.

“Patients talk about things like how they can crack their teeth, they get jaw pain, headaches, they talk about their teeth wearing out,” Dr Kat told AAP.

“They’ll say: ‘my teeth didn’t look like this ten years ago’.

“When you grind your teeth it not only has an ageing effect on your teeth but also your face because it can cause your bite to collapse, facial muscle tone to deteriorate and over time it will leave you looking tired and aged.”

Research from the International Classification of Sleep Disorders (ICSD) suggests 85 to 90 per cent of people suffer from bruxism – which means either teeth grinding (usually at night) or jaw clenching (often during the day).

But for five per cent, this seemingly harmless habit can develop into a clinical condition.

“For these patients, the constant grinding wears down the tooth enamel, leaving teeth more vulnerable to cracking, chipping and breaking – and it can also make teeth sensitive to hot and cold foods,” Dr Kat said.

The worst-case scenario is teeth loss.

The force exerted by the unconscious teeth-grinder is huge, ranging from 70 pounds of force (about 32kg of force) per inch to 600 pounds (about 270kg) per inch.

Repetitive grinding can wear teeth down to the nerve, while clenching of the teeth or the jaw can lead to headaches, jaw fatigue and tooth pain. It can also lead to severe gum recession.

“The intense force of teeth grinding causes the teeth to shorten and wear down, and as this worsens over time, it can affect the functioning of the teeth, mouth and a person’s overall health,” Dr Kat said.

But until someone draws it to their attention or they notice specific symptoms, many people carry on through life, oblivious of their affliction and its potential impact.

“People will be grinding all their life, but they’ll usually only see the damage in their 30s, 40s and 50s because they’ve worked through the hard part of the tooth and they’re working through the softer part of the tooth,” Dr Kat said.

Once the enamel is gone, the rate of degradation speeds up many times over.

Treatments can include wearing a night guard to protect the teeth or even having Botox to relax the muscles in the jaw linked to grinding and clenching.

“People who are very advanced grinding might also … have their airways checked, go to a sleep study, (and) they’ll be taking anything to help, like extra magnesium and calcium,” says Dr Kat.

Anyone who thinks they might have a bruxism habit should book in for an assessment with their dentist.

“Identifying it is important but early intervention is key to avoiding serious dental complications later in life,” he says.