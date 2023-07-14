AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Biome Mega CEO Dr Gustavo De Cerqueira
Dr Gustavo De Cerqueira has high hopes for a supplement made from marine and soil bacteria. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • economy, business and finance

These Omega-3 tablets will come without a trace of fish

Marion Rae July 15, 2023

Scientists are brewing a “fish oil” without fish and hope it will catch on as consumers increasingly school companies on more sustainable products.

Advanced manufacturing and science have combined at the University of Sydney where a new ingredient has been made from marine and soil bacteria.

Omega-3s are a popular supplement, most often derived from cod, and could prevent heart disease, high blood pressure and rheumatoid arthritis.

Globally, growing demand means over 100 million tonnes of fish per year are caught to make the tablets.

Instead of extracting fatty acids from fish, start-up BiomeMega is using precision fermentation to obtain wild bacterial extracts discovered in Australian soil and waters.

“We have to take our omega but we also know the damage we’re doing to the environment,” CEO Gustavo De Cerqueira told AAP.

His process involves taking bacteria available in the ocean, soil and wildlife and putting them into fermentation tanks, in a process similar to making beer. This breaks down the cells and produces the extract.

“It doesn’t get any simpler than this,” he said.

The big manufacturers are finally saying “we get it”, and are looking for alternatives that don’t need gene cloning or costly new equipment.

BiomeMega uses “realistic science where we see things happen at the bench level, literally in front of us,” Dr De Cerqueira said.

Verifying it as Australian-made and sourced will also be possible, as demands for sustainability information continue to grow.

“People are looking for Australian quality, Australian brands, traceability, high-quality nutrients and ingredients that will not come from overseas,” Dr De Cerqueira said.

The country’s first national “traceability” strategy has been agreed by Australia’s agricultural ministers as consumers want to know where their food and fibre comes from.

The move aims to prove Australia’s credentials in biosecurity, food safety and sustainability and gain a market advantage for producers – and startups.

“Australia is really well placed to sell not only products but ingredients,” Dr De Cerqueira said.

BiomeMega is working with the industry to create the new traceable compound that could be market-ready within four years.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.