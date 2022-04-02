AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Third of Aussies shopping for new phones
Seven million Aussies will be looking to purchase a new smartphone this year, new research shows. Image by AP PHOTO
  • economy, business and finance

Third of Aussies shopping for new phones

Katelyn Catanzariti April 3, 2022

One in three Aussies – roughly seven million people – are planning to buy a new smartphone this year, according to the latest consumer research.

And younger Aussies seem to be more impatient for the newest tech, the survey by comparison site Finder found.

Nearly half of Milliennials are in the market for a new mobile compared to less than one in five Baby Boomers.

The average buyer will look to spend just under $700 on their new device but one in four Aussies will be prepared to fork out over $1000, the survey of 1086 adults revealed.

Most Aussies shopping for phones had either an Apple iPhone (12 per cent) or a Samsung (11 per cent) in their sights.

Six per cent did not know which brand they were buying yet. 

No one surveyed was considering a non-smartphone but two per cent said they planned to buy a pre-loved one.

Mariam Gabaji at Finder says the improvements in technology are no longer so vast from generation to generation of phones and there isn’t such a need to opt for the newest model to get a decent one.

“Hanging onto the same device for a few years is becoming the norm,” he said.

“It’s now become easier to buy a phone under $1000 that comes with good cameras, 5G capabilities and more.”

Factors to consider when buying a new phone include screen size and resolution, battery life, connectivity, the camera and storage, Finder said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.