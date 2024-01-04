AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marsh
Mitchell Marsh says the third Australia-Pakistan Test at the SCG is evenly poised after day one. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Third Test evenly poised after first day: Mitch Marsh

Jasper Bruce January 4, 2024

Australian allrounder Mitch Marsh believes the third Test against Pakistan is delicately poised heading into day two at the SCG.

Things could hardly have started worse for the tourists who won the toss but lost 2-4 after both openers went for second-ball ducks.

Captain Pat Cummins (5-61) threatened to explode with the ball once again, dismissing Babar Azam (26) and then Mohammad Rizwan, who posted Pakistan’s largest individual score of the series to date (88).

But Pakistani No.9 Aamir Jamal picked up where Rizwan left off in the final session, taking advantage of Australia’s unimaginative fields and penchant for the short ball.

He holed out in the deep and was caught after a well-made 82 from 97 deliveries that powered Pakistan to 313 – their best total of the series to date.

Hunting a 3-0 series whitewash, Australia only faced one over in reply before stumps were called at 0-6.

“Hopefully it’s a long grind, if we can bat well tomorrow (on Thursday), really apply some pressure to the Pakistan team over the next couple of days, but yeah I guess day one, it’s 50/50,” Marsh said.

David Warner (6no) and Usman Khawaja, yet to score, are at the crease with the former in the midst of his 112th and final Test for Australia.

Spinner Nathan Lyon left the pitch post-haste after Aamir was dismissed to prepare for the possibility of being sent in as the nightwatchman.

But Marsh said a good SCG deck had encouraged Warner and Khawaja to begin their stand as early as possible.

“I think both openers were really keen to get out there, it’s obviously a really good wicket,” he said.

For his part, Marsh took the big wicket of Pakistani captain Shan Masood (35) on day one, but not before a false start.

Marsh (1-27) thought he had the Pakistani No.3 caught behind just after lunch, only for his delivery to be called a no-ball – the first of Australia’s innings.

But Masood put on only three more runs before Marsh had his wicket fair-and-square, caught by Steve Smith in the slips later in the session.

“When I got the wicket I was pretty excited, which quickly turned into a little bit of embarrassment after my celebration,” Marsh said.

“It was nice to chip in with that wicket.”

