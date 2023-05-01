‘This must end’: Radical plan to stop children vaping

A major public health campaign will be launched to crack down on vaping in a bid to prevent the next generation of “nicotine addicts”, and to stamp out the “number one” behavioural issue among Aussie teens.

Health Minister Mark Butler will on Tuesday announce a $234 million boost in this month’s budget for tougher regulation of e-cigarettes, including new controls on their importation and packaging.

The government will work with the states and territories to shut down the sale of vapes in retail and convenience stores, while making it easier to get a prescription for therapeutic use.

To tackle the growing black market, the government will increase the product standards for vapes, including by restricting flavours and colours.

They will require pharmaceutical-like packaging, a reduction in the allowed nicotine concentrations and volumes, and ban single-use vapes.

In a speech at the National Press Club, Mr Butler will detail the scale of the public health issue, with children under the age of four having been reported to Victoria’s poisons hotline after they used a vape.

“This is a product targeted at our kids, sold alongside lollies and chocolate bars,” he will say.

“Vaping has become the number one behavioural issue in high schools, and it’s becoming widespread in primary schools.

“This must end.”

Mr Butler says the hard-won gains in public health relating to the reduction in smoking could be undone by a “new threat”.

“Vaping was sold to governments and communities around the world as a therapeutic product to help long-term smokers quit,” he will say.

“It was not sold as a recreational product, especially not one for our kids. But that is what it has become – the biggest loophole in Australian history.”

Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson supports the move.

“We know the new young generation of Australians are being hooked on vapes and this is a great initiative,” he told Seven’s Sunrise.

“If you are going to vape it needs to be part of a step-down program coming off cigarettes and then ultimately off vapes, so that you are not inhaling anything dangerous at all.

“Lord only knows what they contain.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government couldn’t stand by while another generation of Australians became addicted to nicotine.

“Every day that we don’t crack down on these things is another day where more Australians are at risk of addiction,” he told ABC radio.

“In 20 or 30 years’ time we don’t want to look back on this period and think ‘We saw this explosion, particularly amongst young people, and we didn’t do anything about it’.”

A $63 million public health campaign will be launched to discourage Australians from taking up vaping, and to encourage them to quit.

Support programs helping Australians quit the habit will be bolstered by a $30 million investment, with education in smoking and nicotine cessation among health practitioners to be strengthened.

The government will commit a further $140 million for a program helping Indigenous people stop smoking, which will be expanded to include vaping.