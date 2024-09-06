Thompson eyes monster million-dollar US Open pay day

Jordan Thompson is in line for a monster million-dollar pay day after earning a shot of grand slam redemption in New York.

Two months after suffering Wimbledon finals heartbreak, Thompson and his great Sydney mate Max Purcell are through to the US Open men’s doubles title decider at Flushing Meadows.

Thompson and Purcell outclassed Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in a tense semi-final on Thursday (Friday AEST) to edge to within one tantalising win of taking the title.

Landing a maiden grand slam trophy together would not only atone somewhat for failing to convert either of two match points in a crushing finals loss to Brit Henry Patten and Finn Harri Heliovaara at the All England Club.

It would also secure Thompson a life-changing cheque for $US700,000 ($A1.04 million) for a magical fortnight’s work in the Big Apple.

The 30-year-old is already certain to bank $US325,000 ($A482,000) for reaching the last 16 of the singles, where it took his Australian Davis Cup teammate and world No.10 Alex de Minaur to stop his breakout run.

Thompson and Purcell will also split the $US750,000 ($A1.13 million) winners’ purse if they beat fourth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic or Germans Kevin Krawletz and Tim Puetz in the final on Saturday (2am Sunday AEST).

Money, though, can’t buy a grand slam title and Thompson will be hell bent on going one better than at Wimbledon.

Purcell already owns a grand slam trophy, having partnered fellow Australian Matt Ebden to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles two years ago before hooking up with Thompson.

Making the US Open final has also solidified Thompson’s and Purcell’s chances of qualifying for the eight-team season-ending championships in Turin.

The dynamic duo have risen to sixth in the points standings and they will climb to third if they win the championship.