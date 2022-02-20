AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Jock Campbell
Unsung Reds' fullback Jock Campbell has been hailed for his excellence in the win over the Rebels. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Thorn’s rare praise for forgotten fullback

Murray Wenzel February 20, 2022

Brad Thorn has compared understated fullback Jock Campbell to footballing greats Darren Lockyer and Ben Smith after his classy performance in the Queensland Reds’ victory over the Rebels.

It’s high praise from the Reds coach given he has won an NRL title with Lockyer and a rugby World Cup with Smith.

Thorn’s eye-raising remarks came after the Reds’ 23-5 defeat of the Melbourne Rebels on a wet Saturday night at Suncorp Stadium, suggesting Campbell is ready for higher honours.

Poor skills made for tough viewing at times but a sharp, clean and direct Campbell, back in the No.15 after a groin injury slowed him in 2021, was a sight for sore eyes.

The 26-year-old beat the first man, took care of the high ball, kicked with confidence and finished with a deserved try when centre Josh Flook’s audacious cross-field kick to his flank came off.

Campbell told AAP last year he considers Tom Banks, a former club teammate, to be the country’s premier fullback.

But the Brumbies star’s injury, just as he was warming to the task in the gold jersey, has ensured the door remains open ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Though Campbell was overlooked, even as part of a 40-man squad by Australian coach Dave Rennie last year, Thorn took the chance to talk up his man.

“He’s got a big kick, defensively (solid), he moves so nicely, he’s got this movement like a (Darren) Lockyer-style step,” Thorn said while imitating the smooth moves of Campbell and the former Queensland rugby league great.

“He’s (Campbell) a banker, you feel good when he’s on the park.

“He could comfortably go up another level … but he’s like one of those guys you can pass over.

“Not as flashy; it’s like they don’t have bling or whatever, but they always seem to make the right decisions.”

Campbell played in his school’s third-grade side before plying his trade at the University of Queensland while studying, then getting his professional look-in via the now-defunct National Rugby Championship.

“He’s been chipping away … and, for me, the guy I think of is similar in style, is Ben Smith,” Thorn said.

“It took him a while … if you see him on the street you don’t go, ‘oh that looks like a Super Rugby player’.

“He played club, played for Otago and got little goes and by the end of his career he was one of the best fullbacks in the world

“To see those guys come through that way is pretty cool; they’ve earned everything they get.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.