Thousands gather for Vietnam Veterans’ Day

Les Myers had just turned 22 when he and three mates walked straight into a Viet Cong ambush in December 1970. One of his friends never came back.

On Thursday, as bitter winds whipped through the forecourt of Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance Mr Myers was thinking of his friend Allan Lloyd who died that day.

He also paid tribute to another soldier, Graham Kavanagh, whose organs “just broke down” and died of heat exhaustion.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam deployment and the 49th anniversary of the end of Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

Mr Myers was among hundreds of veterans and families attending the final large-scale Vietnam Veterans’ Day commemoration at the Melbourne memorial before a shift to smaller localised services from 2023.

“It had to come to an end at some time and I think the anniversary being the 50 years since we pulled out is as good as any,” Mr Myers said, as he leaned down to pat his service dog Pepper.

Commemorations Manager Maurie Benson told AAP that most were now in their late 70s. But he said veterans would continue to gather each year, in less formal circumstances.

At the event in Melbourne, the crowd cheered as musicians struck up Waltzing Matilda and veterans marched towards the towering memorial, medals pinned to their chests.

Performances by Vietnam-era artists Mike Brady, Denise Drysdale, Marcie Jones, Normie Rowe and John Schumann dominated. Haunting versions of songs including ‘I was only 19’ and ‘What have you done for Australia?’ were played.

Premier Daniel Andrews and Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau were in attendance. The state government announced on Thursday it would spend $10 million on a new purpose-built site to house a National Vietnam Veterans Museum on Phillip Island.

Smaller services were held at the Martin Place Cenotaph in Sydney and Anzac Square in Brisbane. In Hobart, a service at the cenotaph paid a special tribute to First Nation veterans.

Vietnam Veterans Association Hobart branch president Rob Wooley said until recently Aboriginal soldiers had been given scant recognition.

“One of our Tasmanian Aboriginal soldiers has said that Vietnam had left him with many bad memories, both serving in the jungle and walking the streets of Sydney when he returned,” Mr Wooley said.

“He felt used while he was in Vietnam and abused when he arrived home, a sentiment many other soldiers would identify with too.”

Australia’s decade-long involvement in the Vietnam War began with the first arrival of troops in July 1962.

The nation’s participation was formally declared at an end when the governor-general issued a proclamation on January 11, 1973.

The final combat troops remaining were a platoon guarding the Australian embassy in Saigon, which was withdrawn in June 1973.

Federal Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia’s involvement will recognised next year with a commemorative service at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in Canberra.

“The 60,000 Australians who served in Vietnam deserve our utmost gratitude and respect. Some 521 gave their lives in the conflict and over 3000 were wounded,” Mr Keogh said.

“Around 15,000 of them were conscripts through the National Service Scheme.”

“Today they form the backbone of our veteran community.”