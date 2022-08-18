AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL DAY MELBOURNE
Thousands gathered to mark Vietnam Veterans Day, with the biggest event taking place in Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • unrest, conflicts and war

Thousands gather for Vietnam Veterans’ Day

Rachael Ward August 18, 2022

Les Myers had just turned 22 when he and three mates walked straight into a Viet Cong ambush in December 1970. One of his friends never came back.

On Thursday, as bitter winds whipped through the forecourt of Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance Mr Myers was thinking of his friend Allan Lloyd who died that day. 

He also paid tribute to another soldier, Graham Kavanagh, whose organs “just broke down” and died of heat exhaustion.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam deployment and the 49th anniversary of the end of Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

Mr Myers was among hundreds of veterans and families attending the final large-scale Vietnam Veterans’ Day commemoration at the Melbourne memorial before a shift to smaller localised services from 2023. 

“It had to come to an end at some time and I think the anniversary being the 50 years since we pulled out is as good as any,” Mr Myers said, as he leaned down to pat his service dog Pepper.

Commemorations Manager Maurie Benson told AAP that most were now in their late 70s. But he said veterans would continue to gather each year, in less formal circumstances.

At the event in Melbourne, the crowd cheered as musicians struck up Waltzing Matilda and veterans marched towards the towering memorial, medals pinned to their chests. 

Performances by Vietnam-era artists Mike Brady, Denise Drysdale, Marcie Jones, Normie Rowe and John Schumann dominated. Haunting versions of songs including ‘I was only 19’ and ‘What have you done for Australia?’ were played.

Premier Daniel Andrews and Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau were in attendance. The state government announced on Thursday it would spend $10 million on a new purpose-built site to house a National Vietnam Veterans Museum on Phillip Island.

Smaller services were held at the Martin Place Cenotaph in Sydney and Anzac Square in Brisbane. In Hobart, a service at the cenotaph paid a special tribute to First Nation veterans.

Vietnam Veterans Association Hobart branch president Rob Wooley said until recently Aboriginal soldiers had been given scant recognition.

“One of our Tasmanian Aboriginal soldiers has said that Vietnam had left him with many bad memories, both serving in the jungle and walking the streets of Sydney when he returned,” Mr Wooley said.

“He felt used while he was in Vietnam and abused when he arrived home, a sentiment many other soldiers would identify with too.”

Australia’s decade-long involvement in the Vietnam War began with the first arrival of troops in July 1962.

The nation’s participation was formally declared at an end when the governor-general issued a proclamation on January 11, 1973.

The final combat troops remaining were a platoon guarding the Australian embassy in Saigon, which was withdrawn in June 1973.

Federal Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia’s involvement will recognised next year with a commemorative service at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in Canberra.

“The 60,000 Australians who served in Vietnam deserve our utmost gratitude and respect. Some 521 gave their lives in the conflict and over 3000 were wounded,” Mr Keogh said.

“Around 15,000 of them were conscripts through the National Service Scheme.”

“Today they form the backbone of our veteran community.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.