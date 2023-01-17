AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Many North Queensland communities will remain cut off after heavy rain
Many North Queensland communities will remain cut off after days of heavy rain. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
Thousands isolated in Qld as rains ease

Duncan Murray January 18, 2023

Residents in the Mackay region of North Queensland remain at serious risk of flooding, despite hopes conditions will ease following days of heavy rainfall.

Dozens of travellers were also stranded as severe storms drenched the region, inundating roads and properties.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted rainfall over the Central Coast and Whitsundays would shift offshore over Tuesday night. 

A severe weather warning remained in place as of Tuesday evening, stretching from Sarina to Bowen in the north.

Many waterways in the area had already broken their banks after more than 300mm of rain fell in the 24 hours to Tuesday afternoon.

The Mackay Regional Council warned people living in the Sandy Creek, Eton and Kinchant Dam areas they could see more flooding in low-lying parts depending on the amount of rainfall moving into Wednesday.

“Make sure you have enough food, water, medicine and pet food for two days. Stay away from rivers and creeks. Stay informed because conditions may change overnight.”

Acting premier Steven Miles said the priority would be ensuring locals had adequate access to food, water and other supplies, with some areas likely to be isolated for days.

“Our concern at this stage is resupply for those communities who are now isolated,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“Those communities may be isolated for days or even up to a week.”

