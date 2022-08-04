AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Police tape at a crime scene
Three people are dead and a man is in a critical condition after a mass shooting in Queensland. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Three dead, one injured in Qld shooting

Robyn Wuth August 4, 2022

Three people are dead and a man is fighting for life after a mass shooting in rugged terrain in central Queensland. 

The gunman remains on the run as police lockdown the area surrounding the scene of the shooting, a rural cattle property at Bogie, northwest of Mackay. 

Police have not confirmed a motive for the tragedy, after the gunman opened fire on four people about 9am on Thursday. 

Three people died at the scene, while a man survived after fleeing into remote bushland with a gunshot wound to his stomach. 

The injured man staggered for several kilometres before raising the alarm. He has been airlifted to Mackay hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

It is understood the victims are related to the injured man, but police have been unable to confirm their identities. 

“We are actively searching the area and committing our investigations as to what the circumstances were and how tactically people have been shot,” Mackay District Superintendent Tom Armitt told reporters.

“We do not know who was responsible. We haven’t been able to get any other details from the male person who had been shot, as he was required emergency transport back to the hospital and he’s currently undergoing emergency surgery.”

Supt Armitt said the man was found in an “extremely critical situation” and had been unable to identify the shooter to police. 

Police continue to methodically clear the property, ensuring the area is safe before the bodies can be retrieved and a forensic examination of the crime scene conducted. 

“We believe that the person who shot them may still be in the area … We haven’t been able to get close enough at the present time to confirm anyone’s identity.” 

Police are urging members of the public to avoid the area as the incident unfolds.

An emergency declaration was made at 11.30am under the Public Safety Preservation Act, with boundaries encompassing Sutherland Rd, Normanby Rd, Mount Compton Rd and Starvation Creek.

Police later updated an the declaration to Shannonvale Road where the shooting took place.

Supt Armitt described the incident as a “very rare event”, and said police would remain on the scene for as long as it takes to track down the gunman. 

Whitsunday Regional Councillor Jan Clifford said it was the worst mass shooting incident in the region, and the tight-knit community would be devastated.

“To my knowledge, nothing like this has ever happened in the Whitsunday region before,” Cr Clifford said.

“We are all deeply saddened by the tragedy.”

Cr Clifford said the community of Bogie – with a population of 207, according to the latest census data – was more of a community than a township.

“It’s a little village. Everyone will know everyone … It’s just awful.” 

One woman working in nearby Collinsville said the entire community was in shock. 

“The whole town is a bit rattled that something like that could happen here,” she told AAP. 

“We don’t know the full story, but we’ve definitely heard about it. It’s a small town, everyone knows everyone. 

“But out in the ‘the boge’? Well, it’s tiny.”

An employee at the local petrol station admitted being scared to work the night shift as the gunman continued to evade authorities. 

“I am here alone,” she said. 

“I’m a bit worried now.

“We heard something was going on, but three people killed? That’s scary – it’s not that far away.”

Customers had been calling in at the service station all day, and the shooting was all people could talk about. 

“There are a lot of rumours, but no one knows anything,” she said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.