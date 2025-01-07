AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A seaplane crash near Rottnest Island.
Three people have been hurt and three others are unaccounted after a seaplane crash. Image by 7news/AAP PHOTOS
  • police

Three hurt, others unaccounted for after seaplane crash

Aaron Bunch January 7, 2025

Three people are seriously injured and several others are unaccounted for after a seaplane crashed near the main swimming and boating area of a busy holiday island.

West Australian Police Commissioner said the privately-owned aircraft plunged into the water near Rottnest Island, off Perth, about 4pm local time on Tuesday.

It appeared it had struck Phillip Rock, a low-lying outcrop, at the entrance to Thompson Bay, from where ferry services to the island are launched, shortly after take-off.

Col Blanch
 WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch says four people were rescued from the plane crash. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS 

Police have confirmed seven people were on the plane, including the pilot.

Of those recovered, three have been airlifted to hospitals with varying levels of serious injury, while the fourth person rescued was unhurt.

“Water police and a number of civilian vessels provided immediate aid in an attempt to assist in the rescue,” Mr Blanch said in a public address soon after the crash.

“This is very much an unfolding incident and we are working to ascertain the details including how many people were on the plane.”

A seaplane crash off Rottnest Island
 Police say seven people were aboard the plane when it crashed. Image by 7news/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Blanch said at the time the condition of those recovered from the water was uncertain.

“I do want to reassure the community that we have significant resources on scene and we are doing everything that we can,” he added.

A number of resources had been deployed to Rottnest Island and would remain at the scene on Tuesday evening, police said.

No further updates were expected on the emergency, said a spokeswoman for the force.  

Rottnest Island (file)
 Rottnest Island sits just offshore from Perth and is serviced by a ferry port in Thomson Bay. Image by Tony McDonough/AAP PHOTOS 

Rottnest Island, which is also known as Wadjemup, is located about 20 kilometres off the coast from Perth.

It’s a popular holiday spot in the summer months attracting thousands of visitors.

The island, which is also home to the world-famous marsupial quokkas, has a small airport and various companies offer flights to and from the mainland.

