Three missing after four rescued from seaplane crash

Three people are seriously injured and several others are unaccounted for after a seaplane crashed near the main swimming and boating area of a busy holiday island.

WA Police have confirmed seven people including the pilot were on the privately-owned plane when it plunged into the water near Rottnest Island, off Perth, about 4pm local time on Tuesday.

Premier Roger Cook issued a statement saying he was being briefed on the incident and his thoughts were with all those affected.

The images we are seeing of an emergency unfolding off Rottnest Island are deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and I want to thank our first responders who are attending to the crash site. — Roger Cook (@RogerCookMLA) January 7, 2025

It appeared the plane had struck Phillip Rock, a low-lying outcrop, at the entrance to Thompson Bay, from where ferry services to the island are launched, shortly after take-off.

Western Australia’s Police Commissioner Col Blanch said water police and a number of civilian vessels had provided immediate aid in an attempt to assist in the rescue.

“This is very much an unfolding incident and we are working to ascertain the details including how many people were on the plane.”

Of those recovered, three were airlifted to hospitals with varying levels of serious injury, while the fourth person rescued was unhurt.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch says four people were rescued from the plane crash. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

“I do want to reassure the community that we have significant resources on scene and we are doing everything that we can,” he added.

A number of resources had been deployed to Rottnest Island and would remain at the scene on Tuesday evening, police said.

No further updates were expected on the emergency on Tuesday night, said a spokeswoman for the force.

The plane had appeared to strike Phillip Rock, a low-lying outcrop, shortly after take-off. Image by 7news/AAP PHOTOS

Rottnest Island, which is also known as Wadjemup, is located about 20 kilometres off the coast from Perth.

It’s a popular holiday spot in the summer months attracting thousands of visitors.

The island, which is also home to the world-famous marsupial quokkas, has a small airport and various companies offer flights to and from the mainland.