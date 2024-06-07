Three new faces as Diamonds plot more World Cup glory

Three debutantes have been included in an 18-player Diamonds squad as the Australian team builds towards the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney.

Goalkeeper Ash Ervin (Sunshine Coast Lightning) and midcourters Georgie Horjus (Adelaide Thunderbirds) and Hannah Mundy (Melbourne Vixens) have been named in the national line-up for the first time.

Captain Liz Watson and vice-captain Paige Hadley are among the 15 returning athletes from the Diamonds’ successful 2023 campaign, which included being crowned world champions in South Africa.

Australian coach Stacey Marinkovich praised the standard of this year’s Super Netball season, saying it made selection tough.

“This squad will build towards a home Netball World Cup in 2027, which will be a pivotal moment for our sport both in Australia and internationally,” Marinkovich said.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed with the standard at the Suncorp Super Netball level this year, and with the development coming through Netball Australia’s pathway programs including Fast5.

“We’re really excited about this squad, the blend of experience and youth and the individual skill-sets that the athletes bring.”

Marinkovich said Ervin, Horjus and Mundy had earned selection after matching the current Diamonds contingent.

“Whilst they continue to shape their craft each athlete has challenged the world’s best athletes in Super Netball this year,” Marinkovich said.

“We’re looking forward to harnessing their skill-sets and embedding them within the broader Australian Diamonds culture and style of play.”

Two invitee athletes were also announced with Lucy Austin (Adelaide Thunderbirds) and Emily Mannix (Melbourne Vixens) to join the squad at all training camps over the next 12 months.

The squad reveal comes after the federal government announced it would pump $6 million into Australian netball in funding for the 2027 World Cup.

Australian Diamonds squad:

Sunday Aryang (West Coast Fever), Kiera Austin (Melbourne Vixens), Courtney Bruce (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Sophie Dwyer (GIANTS Netball), Ash Ervin (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Sophie Garbin (Melbourne Vixens), Matilda Garrett (Adelaide Thunderbirds), Paige Hadley (NSW Swifts), Georgie Horjus (Adelaide Thunderbirds), Sarah Klau (NSW Swifts), Cara Koenen (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Kate Moloney (Melbourne Vixens), Hannah Mundy (Melbourne Vixens),

Amy Parmenter (Melbourne Mavericks), Jamie-Lee Price (GIANTS Netball), Donnell Wallam (Queensland Firebirds), Liz Watson (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Joanna Weston (Melbourne Vixens).