Jordan Silk
Jordan Silk was one of few batters to fire for the Sydney Sixers. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Thunder chasing 152 to win BBL derby final

Rob Forsaith January 24, 2025

Jordan Silk’s counter-punching knock has lifted Sydney Sixers to a total of 7-151 in the BBL challenger final against Sydney Thunder at the SCG.

The Sixers were in all sorts of trouble at 5-76 halfway through the 13th over before Silk, as he has done so often throughout the team’s existence, calmly steadied with an unbeaten 43.

The men in magenta may ultimately rue a sluggish start to their innings, having been undone by some sharp catches and Thunder’s potent spinners.

But Silk’s momentum-shifting 56-run stand with Ben Dwarshuis (30) for the sixth wicket has at least given the hosts’ bowlers something to defend.

David Warner, knowing victory in Friday night’s derby would be rewarded with a ticket to Monday’s title-deciding final in Hobart, won the bat flip and opted to chase.

Warner held two catches, conjuring the first wicket and setting the tone for his side from mid-off while moving sharply to the right to dismiss Jack Edwards.

The Thunder captain kept the hosts under pressure for the majority of their 20 overs.

Tweaker Tom Andrews removed captain Moises Henriques and Lachlan Shaw in the space of three deliveries before Silk stepped up.

