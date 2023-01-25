AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Usman Qadir
Usman Qadir (2-r) took 3-24 as the Sydney Thunder restricted Melbourne Stars to 7-119 in the BBL. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Qadir helps Thunder restrict Stars in BBL

Oliver Caffrey January 25, 2023

Sydney Thunder need to chase down 120 against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG to secure a BBL finals spot.

After electing to bowl first, the Thunder restricted the struggling Stars to 7-119 as Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir dominated with figures of 3-24.

Qadir claimed the key scalps of Tom Rogers (35), Australia white-ball player Marcus Stoinis and big-hitting Beau Webster to put the Thunder in a commanding position.

Former Australia player Hilton Cartwright top-scored for the Stars with a patient 36, but fell to Thunder captain Chris Green (2-19).

Veteran bowling allrounder Nathan Coulter-Nile’s miserable form with the bat continued, falling for his fourth duck in a row.

Australia veteran David Warner will open the batting for the Thunder with wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes.

The Thunder need to defeat the lowly Stars to book a spot in the tournament’s playoffs after the Hobart Hurricanes pulled off an unlikely win over Brisbane earlier on Wednesday.

A win could see the Thunder finish as high as third, giving them a home final, but if they lose the Hurricanes will finish inside the top five instead with a 6-8 record.

The Thunder entered the clash having lost their last five matches in an inconsistent campaign, with the lowlight being bowled out for 15 by Adelaide in December.

The Stars are guaranteed to finish bottom of the ladder even if they score an upset win after winning just three of 13 matches.

