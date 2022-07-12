AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods
Rory McIlroy (2-l) and Tiger Woods are happy rival LIV CEO Greg Norman has been snubbed by the R&A. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Tiger, Rory happy with Open’s Norman snub

Darren Walton July 12, 2022

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have endorsed the R&A’s decision to snub Greg Norman from the 150th British Open celebrations, saying the Australian’s breakaway Saudi-backed tour is not good for golf.

The CEO and face of LIV Golf, Norman’s invitation to Monday’s Celebration of Champions event and Tuesday night’s Champions’ Dinner ahead of the milestone Open was revoked.

Norman, the Open champion in 1986 and 1993, slammed the decision as “petty”.

“I’m disappointed. I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf,” Norman told Australian Golf Digest magazine.

But heavyweights Woods and McIlroy insist the R&A got it right.

“Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interests of the game,” Woods said on Tuesday.

McIlroy, one of the most vocal advocates of the PGA Tour and staunchly against Norman’s rebel organisation, totally agreed.

“It’s the 150th Open Championship and that’s what we need to focus on. I think the focus would have been taken away a little bit if he’d have been here,” McIlroy said.

“I supported that decision, and I think right now, because of everything that’s happening in the golf world.

“But if things change in the future or whatever happens who knows, but I could see a day where he’s certainly welcome back.

“But right now, just with everything going on, we want the focus to be on The 150th Open Championship and this being a celebration of a wonderful golf tournament and a wonderful game in general, and I think it was the right decision for that.”

This week’s Open features six major champions who have defected to LIV golf – Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koekpa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen, who won the Open at St Andrews in 2010.

McIlroy said he “selfishly” hoped no player supporting the Shark’s controversial tour wins the Claret Jug. 

“I think it would be better for the game (if they didn’t),” said Northern Ireland’s four-time major winner.

“But, at the end of the day, everyone that’s here has the same opportunity to go out there and try to win a Claret Jug, regardless of what tour they play on or whatever that is.

“Whoever wins here at the end of the week should be commended for one of the greatest achievements this game has to offer.

“I’m not going to begrudge anyone if they win the Claret Jug and they play on a different tour than I play.

“That’s still a wonderful achievement, and they’re still playing the same sport.

“But I selfishly want that person to be me, and I’m going to try my best to make that happen.”

