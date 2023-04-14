AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richmond criticised
Richmond, dejected after the Swans' loss, have been criticised by their coach for ill-discipline. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Tigers coach slams ill-discipline in loss to Swans

Steve Larkin April 15, 2023

Richmond’s ill-discipline has been slammed as “ridiculous” by coach Damien Hardwick.

The Tigers’ crushing 44-point loss to Sydney was marred by several brain-fades which Hardwick says shouldn’t happen.

“Our discipline was incredibly poor,” Hardwick said.

“A couple of incidents, we just look at and go ‘it’s ridiculous, what we’re doing’ so we will chat to the boys about that.

“At the end of the day, it’s all good to push and shove. But the reality is you have got to pick the ball up, that’s tough footy.

“I am disappointed with that (ill-discipline) and our fans will be and I’m sure the players will be when they see them.”

Richmond only gave away 15 free kicks but twice were pinged for 50-metre penalties which gifted goals to Sydney.

“We certainly had a focus of reducing the number of free kicks against us and it has been a lot better this year,” Hardwick said.

“But we let ourselves down – two 50-metre penalty goals, and they’re just easy goals that you can’t defend against. It’s disappointing.”

The Swans prevailed 18.14 (122) to 11.12 (78) with Richmond’s struggling ex-captain Trent Cotchin subbed out of the Friday night Gather Round fixture in Adelaide.

A week after being the substitute who came on, Cotchin was pulled out of action in the third quarter after being ineffective – the 33-year-old recorded just seven disposals.

“It was always probably going to be one of the contest mids who was subbed out,” Hardwick said.

“So that was who it was, we worked through a process and it was Trent at this stage.

“It’s a long season. He’s a veteran, he’s a very, very good player. We just had to get another player on to the ground.”

