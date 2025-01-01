AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Balta
Richmond's Noah Balta (c) has been charged with assault after an incident on December 30. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Tigers confirm Balta assault charge in country NSW

Roger Vaughan January 1, 2025

Richmond star Noah Balta has been charged with assault following an incident in country NSW.

The AFL club has released a brief statement following a media report.

NSW Police said officers were called to a sports club in the Riverina town of Mulwala at 12.30am on Monday following reports of an assault.

The police statement said a 27-year-old man was taken to Yarrawonga Hospital in a stable condition with a laceration to his head.

They added a 25-year-old man was arrested at Mulwala Police Station on Tuesday and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was given conditional bail to appear before Corowa Local Court on January 30.

In October, with Tasmanian expansion looming, Balta signed a seven-year contract extension with Richmond until the end of 2032.

The 25-year-old key position player was a member of their 2020 premiership team and boasts 104 senior games.

