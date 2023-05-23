AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Damien Hardwick.
Outgoing coach Damien Hardwick says Richmond were the love of his footballing life. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Hardwick quits as Richmond coach effective immediately

Shayne Hope and John Salvado
May 23, 2023

Triple-premiership coach Damien Hardwick has stepped aside from the top job at Richmond effective immediately after realising he was no longer able to commit “100 per cent” to the job.

Hardwick told a packed media conference at Punt Road on Tuesday that he had felt for some time that 2023 would be his last year as Richmond coach.

The conviction that the time was right to stand down and let the players “listen to a different voice” became clearer in the past couple of weeks, prompting the decision to call time on his record 307-game tenure.

“I would rather leave too early than too late,” he said.

Current assistant Andrew McQualter has been appointed as interim coach and will assume the reins for Sunday’s clash with Port Adelaide.

Hardwick paid tribute to everyone associated with Richmond – a club he joined in 2010 after a distinguished playing career at Essendon and Port Adelaide and an assistant coaching stint at Hawthorn under his great friend Alastair Clarkson.

“It’s a tough gig being an AFL coach but the support I’ve received from the majority of people has been absolutely outstanding,” he said.

“The Richmond football club has been the love of my life.”

Richmond president John O’Rourke paid tribute to Hardwick’s legacy.

“History was created under his watch and for that we will be forever indebted,” he told reporters.

Hardwick’s term was the longest in Richmond history and he’ll go down as one of the club’s all-time greats alongside Tom Hafey, having led the Tigers to premierships in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

But it could all have turned out very differently, with the club under extreme pressure to sack Hardwick when they plummeted to 13th place in 2016 after three successive finals campaigns.

“He was a good coach and the evidence bore that out,” CEO Brendon Gale said on Tuesday of the pivotal decision seven years ago to stick with Hardwick.

“Fundamentally we thought we had a fine person and a very good coach.

“… it was about ignoring the noise and the rest is history.”

There will be speculation about the 50-year-old’s future and whether – or when – he could coach again at another club next year or beyond.

Port Adelaide’s Ken Hinkley is out of contract at the end of this season, West Coast’s Adam Simpson is under mounting pressure after a horror run and Stuart Dew can hardly afford another year without September action at Gold Coast.

There is also a cloud hanging over North Melbourne, with Alastair Clarkson on indefinite leave from the club.

Hinkley, who rejected overtures from Essendon last year, was runner-up to Hardwick for the Richmond job in late 2009 before winning the Power role ahead of the 2013 season.

Port and Hinkley have repeatedly stated they have put off contract talks until at least August, though that could now change.

The club may be keen to lock in the 56-year-old after seven straight wins that have seen them rocket into premiership contention.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said he was “shocked” by Hardwick’s decision to quit when the news broke on Monday night.

McRae worked as an assistant under Hardwick through the 2017-2020 glory years and said his former mentor had coached with “courage” in a job that grinds people down.

“You get tired. You’ve got to find energy sources,” McRae told Fox Footy.

“You’re constantly trying to find the right balance to find the right energy to give to your playing group.

“You find the energy for your players and then you get home and you’re exhausted. Your wife and family want you to find energy too.”

The Tigers currently sit in 14th spot on the ladder, with just three wins and a draw from the opening 10 rounds.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.