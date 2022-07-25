AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Referee Chris Buttler and James Tamou.
Wests Tigers officials are demanding answers from the NRL after they suffered a controversial loss. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Tigers lodge formal complaint over call

Scott Bailey July 25, 2022

Wests Tigers have made an official complaint to the NRL over Sunday’s captain’s challenge call that cost them victory against North Queensland.

In a strongly-worded statement on Monday morning, the Tigers stopped short of demanding being awarded the two points after the 27-26 loss to the Cowboys in Townsville.

But CEO Justin Pascoe was adamant the NRL had made the wrong call, despite claims from the league the correct process was followed in the match-deciding decision.

Down 26-25 with one second to play, the Cowboys claimed Kyle Feldt was escorted off a short kick off and obstructed from reclaiming the ball.

No penalty was blown on-field but Cowboys captain Chad Townsend made his case to referee Chris Butler before the challenge was allowed.

Ordinarily, a captain can only challenge calls made by the referee which force a stoppage in play, such as a knock-on or penalty.

However, the NRL has claimed the Cowboys were able to challenge the referee’s soft whistle to end the game and argue a foul was committed on the last play.

That response has not satisfied the Tigers.

“We believe the officials got it wrong, plain and simple,” Pascoe said in the statement.

“That decision has cost us victory and we want answers.

“Our players worked their backsides off all night to celebrate Jimmy (Tamou’s) 300th game, and they are to be applauded for their efforts.

“I know officials also work hard to get it right but this, in our opinion, was just so wrong.”

The NRL will also review the escort call itself, which has also been queried.

The league’s head of football Graham Annesley was due to front the media at 2.30pm (AEST) on Monday as part of his weekly briefing.

“I have spoken to a number of very experienced players, former players, media commentators, and our own coaching staff, and everyone agrees it was the wrong call,” Pascoe said.

“I’m not here to bash officials, I know they are doing their best, but the bunker is there to avoid ‘howlers’.

“We would like an explanation from the NRL, and our members and fans deserve that.”

The Tigers also received support from other coaches on Monday, including arch-rival Ivan Cleary who claimed the incident was cringeworthy.

The Panthers coach also said he had believed teams could not challenge the full-time whistle.

“But just because I didn’t know about it, doesn’t mean everyone else didn’t know,” he told reporters.

“It’s just a really bad call, that’s how I would look at it. I was just cringing watching it.

“I feel like the captain’s challenge is getting more muddled by the minute.”

