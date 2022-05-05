AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richmond's Dustin Martin
Dustin Martin will return to AFL action for Richmond this week after missing their past six games. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Tigers’ Martin to return against Magpies

Anna Harrington May 5, 2022

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin will make his eagerly-anticipated AFL return against Collingwood.

Coach Damien Hardwick confirmed that if Martin got through training on Thursday he would be a starter for Saturday’s clash at the MCG against the Magpies, two weeks after he recommenced training.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him back,” Hardwick told reporters.

The triple Norm Smith Medallist hasn’t played since round one after taking personal leave.

Martin has been grieving the death of his father Shane, who died in New Zealand in December, having returned to action this season from a lacerated kidney that ended his 2021 campaign in round 18.

The 30-year-old returned to training at Punt Road on April 23 and has built since then.

Martin missed the Tigers’ 109-point demolition of West Coast last Friday but completed a big session at Punt Road that day and has since significantly ramped up his training.

Before the Eagles clash, Hardwick had flagged the 2017 Brownlow Medallist was likely to return against Collingwood.

Martin’s return is timely.

Richmond, who are 3-4, sit ninth and one ladder spot behind fierce rivals Collingwood, who are 4-3 in their first season under former Tigers VFL boss Craig McRae.

Former captain Trent Cotchin is also due to return after being managed while Marlion Pickett (hamstring/personal reasons) could play.

Meanwhile, dual-premiership Tiger Josh Caddy has retired, effective immediately.

Caddy, 29, played in both the 2017 and 2019 premierships as a forward/midfielder, then as a winger.

But he has managed just 17 games across the past three seasons between injury issues and falling out of favour, and none this year as he battled a hamstring injury.

He played 174 total games, starting his career with 24 games for Gold Coast in 2011-12, then 71 for Geelong between 2013 and 2016.

Caddy’s trade to Richmond at the end of that season proved fruitful, playing a key role in the Tigers’ breakthrough 2017 premiership in his first year and going on to play 79 games and boot 88 goals. 

