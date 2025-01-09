AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Balta
Richmond's Noah Balta has been slapped with a four-match AFL ban over an off-field incident. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Tigers’ Noah Balta banned over off-field incident

Shayne Hope January 9, 2025

Richmond star Noah Balta has been suspended for four AFL matches as a result of the off-field incident that led to him being charged with assault.

Balta will also miss the Tigers’ two pre-season games, complete education programming and undertake counselling.

The 2020 premiership defender will be allowed to train with his teammates throughout his ban, which has been supported by the AFL.

The sanction comes after Balta was charged with assault following an incident in Mulwala, on the NSW-Victoria border, on December 30.

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Corowa Local Court on January 30.

A police statement at the time said a 27-year-old man was taken to Yarrawonga Hospital in a stable condition with a laceration to his head.

“Noah deeply regrets being involved in the incident,” Richmond CEO Shane Dunne said in a club statement on Thursday.

“He has assisted the NSW Police in their investigation and he is keen to have the matter concluded as soon as possible.

DUnne
 Richmond CEO Shane Dunne is hoping to see a better Noah Balta on and off the field. Image by HANDOUT/RICHMOND FOOTBALL CLUB 

“While the outcome of the investigation and the charge will be a matter for the police and the courts, both Noah and the club accept that players can’t put themselves in these situations.”

Richmond’s senior players were consulted before the club decided on Balta’s sanction.

“After thorough consideration – which included discussions with the player leadership group – we arrived at a decision that reflects the seriousness of the incident and at the same time will help Noah address this behaviour,” Dunne said.

“The club will continue to support him through this period and our collective hope, and expectation, is that we will see the best of Noah on and off the field from this point on.”

The AFL on Thursday backed Richmond’s decision to suspend Balta.

“The AFL has been kept informed by Richmond of developments and is supportive of the club’s response and sanction,” the league said in a statement.

“The AFL will continue to monitor ongoing matters in court.”

Balta is a key plank in Richmond’s attempt to rebuild under second-year coach Adem Yze, having signed a bumper seven-year contract in October.

The deal ties the 104-game defender to the Tigers until the end of the 2032 season.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.