 Tigers NRL trainer contracts COVID-19 - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Wests Tigers pre-season training.
A Wests Tigers staff member has contracted COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of training session. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Tigers NRL trainer contracts COVID-19

Scott Bailey December 9, 2021

Wests Tigers have become the first NRL club to have to deal with COVID-19 within their inner sanctum, after a trainer tested positive to the virus.

The Tigers were forced to cancel training on Thursday after being told of the positive case, as well as a scheduled school visit in Campbelltown.

All players and staff were then sent for tests, after having spent the previous two days working with the infected trainer.

Training will only be able to resume if no players show symptoms or return a positive test, otherwise it could be called off for up to a week with players isolating.

Both the trainer and all players working with him are double vaccinated.

It comes after the Tigers had another scare earlier in the week, with players sent for tests when there was a positive case in the wards of a hospital they visited.

The positive case comes weeks after Manly prop Josh Aloiai became the first NRL player to catch COVID-19, however he was not yet back in pre-season training.

It means the Tigers’ case is the first inside an NRL training hub.

NRL clubs are dealing with the reality they will likely have to contend with COVID-19 cases throughout next season with players vaccinated and in the community.

The NRL are still updating their COVID protocols, but general practice in sport has been to sideline infected players and allow others who are not close contacts to play.

That approach has already been followed in both cricket’s Sheffield Shield and soccer’s FFA Cup in recent weeks.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.