Tigers tap into Melbourne Storm to select next coach

Richmond have recruited Melbourne Storm football manager Frank Ponissi and Football Australia director Paddy Steinfort to help the AFL club choose their next senior coach.

The Tigers released a statement on Thursday to unveil the six-person panel they have appointed to find a replacement for the departed Damien Hardwick.

The panel will be led by Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale, football manager Tim Livingstone and talent manager Blair Hartley.

Richmond vice-president Henriette Rothschild will also sit on the panel, with the two surprise names being Steinfort and Ponissi, who have both been engaged externally.

The Tigers hope to have a coach in place by September.

Steinfort, who spent five years on Richmond’s list without playing a game after being the No.16 pick at the 1996 national draft, is now the performance director at Football Australia.

He has previously held high-performance roles at elite sporting teams such as Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ponissi has been at NRL club Melbourne Storm since 2007, forming a strong partnership with head coach Craig Bellamy to deliver four premierships and seven grand-final experiences.

Caretaker Tigers coach Andrew McQualter, who has guided Richmond to six wins from his eight games in charge, has built a strong case to become the club’s permanent coach.

But with names such as Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley, Adem Yze, Troy Chaplin, Don Pyke, Dean Cox, Ash Hansen, Daniel Giansiracusa, Josh Carr, Corey Enright and Justin Leppitsch having been thrown up as possible contenders for the role, McQualter is no shoo-in.

“They’re going to run a thorough process, which I fully support and encourage. Whatever happens will happen,” McQualter told reporters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, McQualter says the club will leave it up to Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin to decide whether they play on next year.

Riewoldt and Cotchin are nearing the end of their decorated careers and there’s a chance both could pull the pin at the end of this season.

Cotchin is 33 years old and has played 304 games, while 34-year-old Riewoldt has notched 343 matches.

Both players have shown signs of slowing down this year with Cotchin averaging 16.7 possessions per game and Riewoldt kicking only 26 goals in 17 matches.

“Jack’s earned the right to make whatever decision he feels right,” McQualter told reporters on Thursday.

“He and Trent are in the same boat. They’ve been absolute warriors for this football club.

“So whatever they decide to do, they’ll have my full support and the club’s full support.”

Riewoldt said earlier this week he’s still undecided about whether to play on next year.

The three-time premiership forward said the injury-enforced absence of fellow spearhead Tom Lynch had placed an extra challenge on him this season.

Richmond’s finals credentials will receive a stern test on Sunday when they take on top-four fancies Melbourne at the MCG.