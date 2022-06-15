Tight jobs market adds to business’ woes

Continued strong demand for workers is expected to have forced the unemployment rate down even further in May, to its lowest level in almost 50 years.

Various gauges of job advertising show hundreds of thousands of jobs are up for grabs, but a lack of skilled workers, partly due to the closure of international borders during the pandemic, are leaving many unfilled.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar says Australian businesses are facing the second worst workforce shortages in the OECD.

At the same time, he says small businesses are facing surging energy prices, continued supply chain disruptions, and the prospect that inflation could reach seven per cent.

On top of all that, firms now have to bear the brunt of the Fair Work Commission’s decision to award low paid workers a 5.2 per cent wage increase of $40 a week.

Mr McKellar expects this, and a 4.6 per cent increase to modern award wages, will add an extra $7.9 billion to the bottom line of affected businesses.

“An arbitrary increase in wages risks triggering greater inflation, raising costs for consumers, and making it harder for businesses to retain workers,” he said.

ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch expects the commission’s decisions will boost the wage price index – a key gauge of wage growth – to above three per cent by the end of 2022 compared to 2.4 per cent currently.

“For the RBA, the increases will confirm the narrative of accelerating wage growth and the need to return the cash rate to neutral settings,”‘ she said.

“We are forecasting the cash rate to reach 2.6 per cent by February 2023.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate currently sits at 0.85 per cent.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its labour force report for May on Thursday.

Economists’ forecasts point to an unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent, its lowest level since August 1974, compared to 3.9 per cent in April.

Expectations range from 3.8 per cent to four per cent.

Their predictions also point to a 25,000 increase in the number of people employed in May, although again forecasts range from flat to a rise of 40,000.

Just 4000 people joined the workforce in April.