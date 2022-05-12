AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tim Paine
Tim Paine's playing career appears to be over after being left out of Tasmania's list. Image by Josh Agnew/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Tim Paine’s playing career appears over

Steve Larkin May 12, 2022

Tim Paine’s playing career appears over with the former Australian captain not given a fresh contract with Tasmania.

Paine, who stepped down as Test captain in a sexting controversy before last summer’s Ashes series, hasn’t been included in Tasmania’s contracted-player list.

After taking time away from cricket after his captaincy resignation, Paine returned to the Tasmanian fold as an assistant coach late last season.

But his playing career remained uncertain until the release of the Tigers squad on Thursday.

Paine is understood to be keen to remain involved in cricket in a coaching or development role, but his on-field career appears to have ended after 35 Tests and 147 first-class matches.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) say their looming tour of Sri Lanka is going ahead unchanged despite a heightening of concern at civil unrest on the island nation.

Australia’s government has advised nationals to reconsider their need to travel to Sri Lanka after unrest followed this week’s resignation of Sri Lanka’s prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Australia’s cricketers are due to travel to Sri Lanka in June and July to play three Twenty20 internationals, five one-dayers and two Tests.

An Australia A tour of Sri Lanka is planned at the same time.

A CA spokesman said the sporting body, federal government and Sri Lanka cricket hierarchy were “keeping a close eye” on developments on the island.

“Our players and support staff have been briefed and will continue to be kept up to date,” the spokesman said.

“There are three weeks until the scheduled departure of the squad and at this stage there are no changes to the schedule.”

