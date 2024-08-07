AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tszyu
Tim Tszyu is set to fight for the IBF super-welterweight title. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Tim Tszyu gets boxing world title shot against Russian

Darren Walton August 7, 2024

Tim Tszyu says he feels blessed after securing the chance to become a two-time world boxing champion.

The International Boxing Federation have officially ordered super-welterweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev to defend his world title against the Australian son of a gun.

Tszyu is the highest-ranked contender with the IBF and a former WBO world champion, while the Russian is undefeated with 16 knockouts from 22 professional fights.

The 29-year-old only relinquished his WBO strap in March with a cruel loss to American Sebastian Fundora in Las Vegas.

Tszyu had been unbeaten and won the opening two rounds before suffering a ghastly head gash after catching Fundora’s elbow and ultimately losing a split decision. 

Tim
 Tim Tszyu (l) in action in his title loss to Sebastian Fundora in March. Image by AP PHOTO 

Negotiations between Tszyu’s promoters No Limit Boxing and Murtazaliev’s team will now commence to set a date and location for the event.

While Murtazaliev (22-0, 16KO) is pushing for the fight to be staged in the US, Team Tszyu want the blockbuster in Australia.

Either way, Tszyu (24-1, 17 KO) can’t wait for another crack to join his legendary father Kostya as a multiple world champion.

“I’m blessed to be in this position again and fighting for another world title,” he said. “It’s amazing. It’s time to become a two-time world champ.”

