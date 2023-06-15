AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Carlos Ocampo and Tim Tszyu.
Carlos Ocampo (l) and Aussie Tim Tszyu (r) face off ahead of their super-welterweight title fight. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • boxing

Tim Tszyu says dog attack could have ended his career

Darren Walton June 15, 2023

Tim Tszyu is bracing for the fight of his life after revealing his decorated career could have been over before he was ever even beaten.

Tszyu will place his slated unified mega-fight with Jermell Charlo on the line when he defends his interim WBO super-welterweight title against Mexican Carlos Ocampo on Sunday.

The Sydney slayer will enter the ring at the Gold Coast Exhibition Centre just 22 days after requiring surgery and 26 stitches to his right upper forearm following a savage dog bite.

Tszyu publicly revealed the scars from the attack at an open training session at Pacific Fare on Thursday and said the injury could have been “much worse – much worse”.

“I dodged a bullet,” he said.

“It was close to the muscle, the tendon and the arteries, which would have been not just blood loss, but end-of-career-type stuff.

“So, I’m blessed.”

Tszyu (22-0, 16KO) never for a minute considered pulling out of his “keep busy” showdown with Ocampo (35-2, 23KO), insisting he would have taken on the South American with one hand if he had to.

The dog attack gave the 28-year-old an easy out.

But now he’s risking it all if he loses to Ocampo, with a defeat meaning all bets are off with Charlo.

Tszyu and Charlo have been ordered to fight for undisputed divisional honours before September 30 after their scheduled January 29 blockbuster in Las Vegas was postponed after the American broke two bones in his left hand last Christmas.

If Ocampo upsets Tszyu, the Mexican instead will fight Charlo for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-welterweight belts.

Tszyu says he has a responsibility to Australian boxing fans to proceed with the Ocampo bout – and knows he’s in for a tough afternoon after facing off with his challenger for the first time on Wednesday night and realising the Mexican is “no smack talker”.

“I could see inside him. He’s a warrior and to get him down, it’s going to take a lot. Let’s just say that,” Tszyu said.

“The main thing is being three steps in front and I already feel like I’m three steps in front.”

Ocampo gave little away at Thursday’s training session.

“I don’t want to show all my tools outside like now,” he said.

“I just want to be prepared and show what I can do when I’m in the ring – that’s when I’m going to fight.

“I’m prepared to fight 12, 15 rounds – as many as possible, as many as it takes.

“But I’m also prepared to finish him off as early as possible and I’m ready and willing to do that as well.”

Tszyu copped some flak for staying out late on Wednesday but he brushed the criticism off and said he was in the best physical shape of his career.

“I’ve got a responsibility on my shoulders,” he said.

“When you’re at home, you’ve got to defend home. You don’t let anyone take it.

“I’m literally carrying the nation of Australia with me. It’s a Mexican against an Australian and I’m defending my home crown. This is going to be a war.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.