AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Crowds in federation square
Crowds have gathered at Federation Square in Melbourne to show solidarity with the people of Gaza. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • international law

Security fears over impact of possible Gaza invasion

Andrew Brown, Kat Wong and Alex Mitchell
October 27, 2023

National security agencies are concerned a looming ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces will inflame tensions and lead to possible violence in Australia.

Security officials fear terrorist groups, which include Islamist extremists and neo-Nazis, could take a Gaza ground invasion as permission for violent acts amid an escalation of the conflict.

Australia’s terrorism threat level has not been raised following the conflict in the Middle East and remains at “possible”.

Gaza invasion could heighten tensions
 There are concerns a possible ground invasion of Gaza could heighten tensions in Australia. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS 

Security agencies have not found evidence of planned violence associated with protests in Australia over the Middle East conflict.

While Australians overseas are not actively being targeted by extremists groups, fears remain citizens in the Middle East could be caught up in the conflict.

Concerns have also been raised other terrorist groups including ISIS and Al-Qaeda are seeking to exploit the unrest in the Middle East.

Agencies have been unsuccessful so far in getting dozens of Australians in Gaza out of the region, with authorities working with like-minded countries to evacuate citizens from the Middle East.

It’s understood there have been no active investigations into people in Australia who support Hamas, which is listed as a banned terrorist group by the federal government.

Israel has laid seige to Gaza
 The Israeli government has laid siege to the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

The Israeli government has laid siege to the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza, with residents cut off from food, water and electricity for weeks

Cabinet minister Tony Burke condemned the Israeli blockade, citing the pain felt by his Sydney constituents.

“The people who are going to be most affected by that – the people who will die first as a result – are not Hamas, they are families who live in Gaza,” he told ABC Radio on Friday.

Australians also needed to distinguish between Hamas and Palestinians and allow those with connections to either side of the violence to grieve, Mr Burke said.

“There have been too many occasions where the two have been conflated when the military conflict is meant to be against Hamas,” he said.

Australians in Lebanon urged to flee
 Australians in nearby nations such as Lebanon are being urged to flee. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

Australians in nearby nations such as Lebanon are being urged to flee as soon as possible as the conflict threatens to spill over.

More than 6500 Palestinians and 1400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict and more than 15,000 Australians remain in Lebanon despite the proximity of violence.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles urged Australians to leave through any commercial options available to them.

“This is a volatile situation and we have an anxiety about it escalating,” he said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton agreed with Mr Marles, warning of logistical difficulties in repatriation if Australians did not leave early.

Palestinian flags flew high over Federation Square on Friday evening as hundreds of pro-Palestine supporters gathered at the Melbourne landmark to show solidarity with the people in Gaza.

Supporters sat on the ground in peaceful reflection as Palestinian spoken word performances played through the air and candles were laid out on the main stage with a banner draped underneath reading, “We (love) U Palestine”.

Activists will continue their protests on Saturday outside the office of federal Labor MP Peter Khalil calling on government members to publicly advocate for a ceasefire and an end to the blockade so Gazans can access food, water, medical supplies and electricity.

Government ministers have supported Israel’s right to defend itself, with Mr Marles saying that must be done in accordance with the rules of war.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.