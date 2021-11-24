 'Tis the time to make brands pay up - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
LORNA JANE STOCK
Oxfam wants retailers to be open about how and when their manufacture their clothes. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS
  • charity

‘Tis the time to make brands pay up

Melissa Meehan November 25, 2021

Just Jeans, Lorna Jane and Peter Alexander have been put on Oxfam’s naughty list ahead of the silly season.

The human rights organisation has called out those brands, as well as Myer, to be open about how and where they manufacture their clothes to help lift the women who make them out of poverty.

Oxfam Australia chief executive Lyn Morgain said some brands had failed to make commitments to ensure the payment of a living wage during the pandemic – a time when the industry has grown yet many garment workers have lost their jobs.

A living wage means enough money is earned to cover basic essentials for a family including food, housing, health care, clothing, transport, education and some money for unexpected events.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant, which is why transparency around issues of power, whether business or politics, is so important,” Ms Morgain said.

“Three major clothing companies in Australia – Lorna Jane, Myer and The Just Group – have failed to take the basic step of publishing key information about where they manufacture their clothes.

“It’s particularly disappointing to see brands that promote the wellbeing of women, such as Lorna Jane, failing to be transparent about the factories in which their clothes are made. This supports a culture of secrecy that is harmful to the wellbeing of all women, including those who make our clothes, and entrenches the massive power disparity between brands and garment workers.”

While those three companies have found themselves on the “naughty” list, others have taken positive steps towards backing up their commitment to a living wage. 

Those on the “nice” list include Best & Less, Big W, Bonds, City Chic, Cotton On, Country Road, Dangerfield, David Jones, Forever New, Gorman, H&M, Kmart, Mosaic brands (including Rivers and Katies), and Target.

Oxfam’s recent report, Shopping for a Bargain, reveals that poor business practices, including aggressive price negotiation, inaccurate forecasting of orders, short lead times and last-minute changes to order, are having a profound impact on the lives of workers.

Meanwhile, other brands such as Jeans West and Zara have made some progress, but still have work to do to catch up to the nice brands on their living wage journey.

“This Christmas, we want shoppers to demand better from the brands they love so that our celebrations don’t come at the expense of the women who make our clothes and their families,” she said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.