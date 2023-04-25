AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cam Green bowled
Cam Green is bowled for 33 during Mumbai Indian's 55-run IPL defeat to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Titans’ champion show puts Aussie quartet in the shade

Glenn Moore April 26, 2023

Mumbai Indians’ quartet of Australians have had a chastening evening with the Indian Premier League giants suffering a heavy defeat to defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Jason Behrendorff bowled well enough in the face of a Titans onslaught that piled up 6-207 in Ahmedabad, but he, Riley Meredith and Cam Green went for a cumulative 70 off the last four overs as South African big-hitter David Miller cut loose.

Behrendorff dropping Miller off a difficult boundary chance off Meredith – that went for six – didn’t help, though he did eventually pick up the bruiser for a 22-ball 46.

That gave Behrendorff 1-37 off four overs. Meredith’s quartet went for 49 while Green’s two overs disappeared for 39.

Green then produced some big hits with the bat, making 33 off 26 balls with three sixes. But with himself and Tim David (0) perishing within three balls mid-innings Indians were restricted to 9-152, a 55-run loss.

Put into bat on Tuesday Titans opener Shubman Gill made 56 off 34 balls while Abhinav Manohar thrashed 42 off 21 late on. Indians’ most economical bowler was Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun who took 1-9 off two overs in the power play but was surprisingly not asked to bowl again. 

Mohammed Shami (0-18 off four) and Hardik Pandya (1-10 off two) then bowled beautifully to put Mumbai behind the rate and provide a platform for Afghan spin twins Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad to tear the middle-order apart. They shared five wickets with only Green and Nehal Wadera (40 off 21) putting up any resistance.

One Australian was on the victorious side. Matthew Wade is in the Titans squad. But while he was in their winning XI last year he has so far been unable to force his way into a Titans side that has won five of their seven matches to share the lead at the IPL’s mid-point with Chennai Super Kings.

