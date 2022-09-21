AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Smoking ceremony, part of Tiwi Island visit for federal court hearing
A federal court case by a Tiwi Islander against Santos started on country at Melville Island. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Tiwi Islanders win landmark court case

Tara Cosoleto September 21, 2022

A Tiwi Islander has won a landmark case in the Federal Court, with drilling to be halted at a massive gas project northwest of Darwin.

Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg ruled the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority should not have approved drilling off the Tiwi Islands.

Tiwi Islander Dennis Tipakalippa launched legal action in June, saying the regulator should not have allowed Santos to drill eight wells in the Barossa gas field, 265 kilometres northwest of Darwin.

The Munupi elder said he was not consulted over the company’s environmental plan and feared the project could damage his people’s sea-country.

Santos, Australia’s second-largest independent gas producer, said it had all necessary approvals following consultation with stakeholders.

But in a judgment handed down on Wednesday afternoon, Justice Bromberg said the regulator should not have been lawfully satisfied the project’s drilling plan met the legal criteria. 

The federal court judge ordered the regulator’s approval be set aside and the current drilling injunction continue to October 6.

Santos last month agreed to halt most of its work ahead of Wednesday’s ruling.

The company said it would not drill any new wells in the Barossa gas field and stop before it breaches the gas reservoir in its initial drilling.

During last month’s week-long hearing, the court sat at Melville Island where Justice Bromberg heard from several witnesses in words, song and dance.

The court was told of the Munupi people’s connection to the land and sea, and how they feared the Santos project would damage the environment and impact their way of life and spiritual wellbeing.

Santos argued the traditional owners from the Tiwi Islands were not relevant stakeholders in the Barossa project so they would not need to be consulted. 

The $US3.6 billion ($A5.2b) offshore natural gas development is expected to create up to 600 jobs and pipe gas 280km to the Darwin LNG facility, with first production expected in 2025.

The company said the project, which it purchased from ConocoPhillips in 2020, is 43 per cent complete and on schedule. 

The drilling that is the subject of the court case started in July and was expected to be completed in 2025.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.