‘Today hurts’: Ingles traded by Jazz

Injured Boomers veteran Joe Ingles has reacted with selfless grace after being traded by the Utah Jazz.

The 34-year-old Ingles has been a hugely popular player for the Jazz, for whom he amassed 590 games since arriving in 2014 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury on January 30.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Ingles has been traded to the Portland Trailblazers as part of a three-team deal as the NBA trade deadline looms on Friday morning AEST, with the Jazz looking to boost their stocks for a deep playoffs run.

“Today hurts … I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it, we have been lucky to call this place home for 8 years!,” wrote Ingles on Twitter.

“I got a lot more to say, but I’m going to have a beer & relax with some good friends.

“Go get a win fellas! I’ll always be watching,” he added, with the Jazz (33-21) preparing to play western conference rivals Golden State (41-13).

Since Ingles is a free agent after the season, Wojnarowski reports the Australian could still return to Utah in the offseason.

Because of his injury, Ingles’ value to the Blazers comes from his expiring $US13 million ($A18 million) contract.

If it is the end of his time in Utah, small forward Ingles will go down as a Jazz great, having last season passed legend John Stockton for most three-pointers for the club, now having well in excess of 1000.

Ingles wife Renae, a former Diamonds netballer, also took to Twitter.

“Appreciate the love & support from near and far,” she wrote.

“Today is so sad. I don’t have the words to put together just yet. Incredibly grateful for the last 8 years here as part of the Jazz family and Utah community.

“Focus is Joe’s knee and rehab.”

Ingles had acknowledged a trade was possible when he met with the media following the injury last week.

“If I’m able to get someone back that would help them make a push for the end of the year, I understand that,” said Ingles. “I’m not going to sit here and be sour and upset.”

The Jazz will reportedly receive Blazers guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and San Antonio Spurs forward Juancho Hernangomez in the deal.

Alexander-Walker was traded for the second time in two days after being dealt by the Pelicans in the deal that will bring C.J. McCollum to New Orleans. The 17th pick in the 2019 draft, Alexander-Walker is averaging 12.8 points per game this season.

The Spurs will receive Tomas Satoransky, along with one of Utah’s second-round draft picks while in addition to Ingles, the Blazers will get forward Elijah Hughes from the Jazz and another of their second-round picks.