AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
murphy
Todd Murphy is set to play in the crucial fifth Test for Australia against England at The Oval. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Todd Murphy in for Australia at The Oval, Green out

Scott Bailey July 27, 2023

Todd Murphy is set to be recalled for the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval, with Cameron Green poised to be overlooked for the first time since his 2020 debut.

Murphy arrived at The Oval ready for action and was among the first players to mark out his run-up before play on Thursday morning ahead of the final Test of the English summer.

Mitch Marsh also marked out his bowling steps as Cameron Green kicked a soccer ball with Josh Inglis.

Green played in every Test when fit since making his debut against India in 2020-21, with the three games he missed due to injury.

But Marsh’s century at Headingley while filling in for him resulted in the 31-year-old leapfrogging Green in the pecking order.

The decision to recall Murphy comes after Australia went without a spinner in the drawn Old Trafford Test, opting instead to play Marsh and Green in the same team.

A win or draw at The Oval will ensure Australia secure their first Ashes series in England since 2001, while England need to win the match to level the series at 2-2.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.