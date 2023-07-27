Todd Murphy in for Australia at The Oval, Green out

Todd Murphy is set to be recalled for the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval, with Cameron Green poised to be overlooked for the first time since his 2020 debut.

Murphy arrived at The Oval ready for action and was among the first players to mark out his run-up before play on Thursday morning ahead of the final Test of the English summer.

Mitch Marsh also marked out his bowling steps as Cameron Green kicked a soccer ball with Josh Inglis.

Green played in every Test when fit since making his debut against India in 2020-21, with the three games he missed due to injury.

But Marsh’s century at Headingley while filling in for him resulted in the 31-year-old leapfrogging Green in the pecking order.

The decision to recall Murphy comes after Australia went without a spinner in the drawn Old Trafford Test, opting instead to play Marsh and Green in the same team.

A win or draw at The Oval will ensure Australia secure their first Ashes series in England since 2001, while England need to win the match to level the series at 2-2.