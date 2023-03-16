AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tom Hawkins
Cats premiership star Tom Hawkins will return from injury in the round-one clash with Collingwood. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Tom Hawkins to play as Geelong rule out Duncan, Bowes

Roger Vaughan March 16, 2023

Star Geelong key forward Tom Hawkins will be a massive inclusion amid mixed round-one injury news for the AFL premiers.

The five-time All-Australian has been out of action since October because of a foot injury, but will return for Friday night’s blockbuster against Collingwood at the MCG.

Coach Chris Scott said on Thursday that Hawkins had enjoyed a “ripping month” of training.

But Scott also confirmed premiership teammate Mitch Duncan and Gold Coast recruit Jack Bowes will not play because of their calf problems.

Duncan first suffered the injury last month – a year after also missing round one because of a calf injury – and will not be back for a few weeks.

Fellow recruits Ollie Henry (Collingwood) and Taylor Bruhn (GWS) will make their Geelong debuts in their season opener.

Henry’s brother Jack needed foot surgery late last month and it is unclear when he will return. 

His absence means Esava Ratugolea will play in defence. 

The last time Geelong played Collingwood the Cats won their epic qualifying final by six points on the way to the flag.

