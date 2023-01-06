AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla Tomljanovic is set to narrowly miss out on a first-ever Australian Open seeding Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Tomljanovic’s cruel Open rankings twist

Darren Walton January 6, 2023

An untimely knee injury is set to rob Ajla Tomljanovic of a precious first-time grand slam seeding at the Australian Open.

Australia’s top women’s hope following the retirement of 2022 champion Ash Barty, Tomljanovic was in line for a top-32 seeding at her home grand slam before withdrawing from the United Cup.

In a major blow, Tomljanovic is now projected to slip two places to world No.35 after opting to sit out the mixed teams’ event as a precaution due to a knee complaint.

With world No.10 Simona Halep not contesting the Open, the 33rd-ranked player as of next Monday’s rankings will nab the final women’s seeding slot.

A quarter-finalist at both Wimbledon and the US Open last year, Tomljanovic is now sweating on two withdrawals before next Thursday’s draw to snatch an all-important seeding.

Being seeded would ensure Tomljanovic couldn’t run into a higher-ranked rival until at least the third round at Melbourne Park.

Such a protected position in the draw would be a huge advantage for the first Australian woman since the great Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1979 to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and New York in a single season.

Before Tomljanovic’s injury setback, Barty hailed her 29-year-old former Fed Cup teammate a genuine Melbourne Park title hope.

“And that’s the genuine feeling among the players,” Barty told AAP.

“Certainly when I played Ajla, I knew I had to be at my absolute very best or she’d completely roll me.

“And she’s got that respect from everyone.”

Tomljanovic took the opening set of a gripping Wimbledon quarter-final against eventual champion Elena Rybakina last July before also losing a high quality US Open last-eight encounter to world No.2 Ons Jabeur.

While Tomljanovic needs a touch of luck, Poland’s world No.1 and reigning French and US Open champion Iga Swiatek will be top seed for the first time at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios will be Australia’s highest seed at the season’s first slam.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist is currently slated to be seeded 21st.

Crucially, countryman Alex de Minaur is likely be seeded 24th.

That means de Minaur will avoid being in the bracket of players seeded between 25th and 32nd who will be drawn to strike a top-eight opponent in round three. 

Teenage whiz Carlos Alcaraz, who removed Lleyton Hewitt from a page in the tennis record books by becoming the youngest year-end No.1 in history, will be the men’s top seed in Melbourne.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.