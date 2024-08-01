AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tony Gustavsson.
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson answers questions in Sydney regarding Sam Kerr. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Tony Gustavsson era over as Matildas hunt for new coach

George Clarke August 1, 2024

The Matildas are on the lookout for a new head coach after Football Australia ended months of speculation and confirmed Tony Gustavsson’s contract would not be extended.

Gustavsson’s four-year tenure came to an end after the Swede failed to steer the Matildas out of the group stage at the Paris Olympics.

FA said in a statement the decision to not extend Gustavsson’s up-and-down reign was mutual.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to have been able to be the head coach of the Matildas over the past four years,” Gustavsson said in a statement.

“This journey with the team has had many incredible moments and memories that I will forever treasure.”

The 50-year-old’s future has been a hot topic since last year’s Women’s World Cup on home soil after he was linked with the Swedish men’s side and the US women’s national team.

Gustavsson opted to see out the final year of his deal with Australia and in a cruel twist of fate it was the US who all-but ended the Matildas’ Olympics medal hopes in the early hours of Thursday morning by sealing a 2-1 win. 

Australia clung to hope they could squeak through to the quarter-finals in France as a best third-place finisher, but results from other groups went against them. 

It represents the first time in 24 years Australia has failed to make it to the knockout stage of the Games. 

FA’s decision to move quickly has been done with a view to attracting the highest-calibre candidate although the most-likely homegrown contender – former Melbourne Victory coach Joe Montemurro – has recently signed a deal with French club Lyon.

FA will hope that hosting the 2026 Asian Cup will also strengthen their chances of attracting a top-tier coach. 

Gustavsson informed his players of his departure in the aftermath of the loss to the US.

Tony Gustavsson
 Coach Tony Gustavsson in happier times with the Matildas. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS 

His exit marks the end of a period where the women’s game in Australia has undergone an explosion in popularity following the Matildas’ run to a fourth-place finish at last year’s World Cup.

Gustavsson deserves credit for turning Clare Hunt, Cortnee Vine and Kyra Cooney-Cross into mainstays of the Matildas set-up and backing Mackenzie Arnold as his first-choice goalkeeper.

Those success stories are tempered with concerns over his over-reliance on Australia’s golden generation, his inability to broaden the team’s depth, and the fact the Matildas have struggled to develop a discernible style to match it with the world’s best. 

Gustavsson did not relocate to Australia during his tenure as Matildas boss and it is yet to be seen if FA will make that a prerequisite for any of his prospective replacements. 

“As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we will conduct a thorough review of the campaign as we do with all our national teams following the conclusion of tournaments and each cycle,” said FA chief executive James Johnson.

“This review will identify areas for improvement and ensure we are well-prepared for future challenges. 

“The process for the recruitment of the Matildas head coach will also commence immediately.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.