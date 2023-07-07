AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jockey Jamie Kah.
Racing stewards have charged Jamie Kah after the top jockey became embroiled in a photo scandal. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • horse racing, harness racing

Top jockey charged by stewards over ‘white powder’ pics

Callum Godde July 7, 2023

Top jockey Jamie Kah has been charged by racing stewards after becoming embroiled in an alleged white powder scandal.

Racing Victoria issued one charge each against Jamie Kah and Ruby McIntyre – an assistant foreman for Sydney-based horse trainer Brad Widdup – after a probe into pictures of the pair with greyhound trainer Jacob Biddell. 

The images, depicting the trio along with what appears to be a plate of white powder, were circulated on social media last month.

Stewards allege McIntyre recorded and later shared images of Kah using an identification card to arrange a white powder substance into three lines during a gathering at Kah’s home in June.

Racing Victoria said the perception among those commenting on the social media images was that the industry figures used an illicit substance.

“The stewards allege that Ms Kah and Ms McIntyre’s conduct, as outlined in the particulars, was prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity and/or welfare of racing,” it said in a statement on Friday.

After the photos were published, Kah said she was focused on her recovery from a fall at Flemington in March.

The fall left her in hospital in an induced coma for several days with bleeding to the brain, as well as a broken wrist and foot.

“I am working hard to get back to doing what I love, and that is being a passionate and successful jockey,” the 27-year-old wrote on social media.

“I will continue to focus on my physical and mental health and making a full recovery so I can return to racing and be the best person that I can possibly be.

“I won’t be making any further comment.”

The charges will be heard by a racing tribunal at a later date.

Kah rode more than 100 metropolitan winners in the 2020/21 season to become the first female to claim the Melbourne jockey’s premiership.

She was among five jockeys suspended over a 2021 Airbnb party in breach of Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Another two months were added to her initial three-month ban for allegedly misleading a Racing Victoria inquiry before the extension was overturned on appeal in the Supreme Court.

Victoria Police said it was not investigating the matter.

“Victoria Police has engaged with Racing Victoria and is aware of their decision to charge a jockey with racing conduct offences,” a spokeswoman said.

Greyhound Racing Victoria has been contacted for comment.

